MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer lacrosse players raced onto the field as time ran out to celebrate together after a dramatic 13-12 come-from-behind win over Lowell Thursday night.
It was a spontaneous burst of emotion for a team that's had so much hard luck this year, including a seven-game losing streak that included three one-goal defeats. To finally get one of the close games to fall their way, and on senior night no less, was worthy of that kind of celebration.
"There was just so much emotion behind this game, all these seniors' last game at home," senior Merritt Archer said just moments after scoring the game-winning goal. "We lost our season last year, so that was pretty traumatic. Being able to come out here with our brothers, we've been practicing hard for this all season. I'm glad to see the result."
Archer's winning score came with 1:27 to play after he maneuvered and ducked his way through the Red Arrow defense and whipped the ball past the keeper.
Archer is one of 13 R-P seniors this year, but several of those 13 are first-year lacrosse players, so the Rockets (6-10) don't have the kind of experience that had piloted the program to ever-increasing levels of success the past several years prior to the 2020 season's COVID-caused cancellation. 2020 had lined up to be a big year for the Rockets, with 15 experienced seniors, including current Cleveland State player Evan Moskwa, set to lead the way.
By contrast, this season hasn't always been easy, dealing with inexperience, the occasional injury and close games. Thursday's game looked like it was headed that direction at several points too; three different times in the game, the Rockets tied it up only to see Lowell come back within a minute to score a go-ahead goal. Most of those came from Cole Huisman, who had four first-half scores and five overall.
Still, the Rocket defense felt good about its game, especially after an early possession saw Lowell pass the ball around for two-plus minutes before coming up empty. Keeper Aiden Haver had a strong game, making 14 saves.
On the other side, R-P's fast-paced attack, led of late by Archer and Caden Brainard after the latter was moved into an attack position due to an injury, keeps the Rockets from ever doubting their position in a game.
"We know we can score fast," R-P coach Bob Walters said. "Our transition game, if we have a step on somebody with Caden and Merritt, we just feel like we're going to score. We were down three at halftime, and we were just like, that's nothing. We can get three goals in two minutes if we need to. It's just a matter of making that stop to get us there or getting that face-off win."
Archer and Brainard work well together - Walters said the two have been playing together since fifth grade and plan to continue doing so at Hope College next year. That was on display throughout Thursday and particularly in the fourth quarter, when they combined for all four Rocket goals. In all, Brainard scored six times and Archer five. Each had two assists.
Archer said the team has come together over the course of the season after the tough start.
"We had to develop a lot of trust and get past a lot of boundaries like that," Archer said. "After we got past those boundaries, I love these people like my brothers. We've got a lot of trust for each other and we're starting to click."
Entering the postseason on a three-game win streak, the Rockets are confident in their ability to win in their regional opener at Spring Lake Thursday. The Lakers won the teams' first meeting in April, 9-4, but to this Rocket squad, that was a long time ago.
"We feel really confident that we can go in there and get a win in the first game," Walters said. "That's all we're really focusing on now, is getting that first win."