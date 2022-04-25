Reeths-Puffer led the three local squads Friday at the Ludington Invitational, taking sixth place out of 20 schools with a team score of 355.
Whitehall tied for eighth with the host Orioles, shooting a 366, and Montague placed 12th with a 372.
Each team showed its depth with closely-packed scores. Tyler Tallefson of Reeths-Puffer led local players by tying for 16th place individually, shooting an 84. Chase Baustert followed for the Rockets with an 87, and Dylan Panozzo shot an 89. Tanner Bonjernoor was R-P's fourth scorer, with a 95.
Nick Fuller paced the Vikings with an 88, and Ashton Trnka shot a 90. Kyren Bluhm and Landon Griffin each carded 94s for the day.
Conner Raeth shot an 88 for Montague, followed by brother Owen with a 93. Kevin Jager posted a 94 and Danny Flanagan rounded scoring out with a 97.