Reeths-Puffer played an exciting game to the wire for the second straight time Friday night, but came up on the short end this time, losing 61-57 to Grand Haven.
The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth thrill ride, with the Rockets (1-1) outscoring the Bucs 22-21 in that span. However, Grand Haven was able to hang on for the win.
"It was a great game and I am proud of my team for battling throughout," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema said. "We got down early and battled back to cut it to three points several times."
Grand Haven was clutch at the free throw line all night, making 17-of-19 attempts.
Jaxson Whitaker led the Rockets with 21 points, and Travis Ambrose added 11 with nine rebounds despite early foul trouble.