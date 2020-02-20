ADA — Reeths-Puffer made program history Wednesday night, taking home its first regional wrestling title by defeating Allendale 40-31 in the finals at Forest Hills Eastern. The Rockets previously beat Greenville 56-18 in a semifinal match.
R-P finds out Sunday which team it will wrestle in the quarterfinals in Kalamazoo, which will take place Friday at approximately 6:45 p.m. (MichiganGrappler.com, which is not involved with the seeding, projects the Rockets to be seeded #4 and wrestle #5 seed Mason in the quarterfinals.)
The title was the culmination of years' worth of hard work by a core group of upperclassmen that coach Matt Brink said he knew could be special a couple of years ago.
"We knew we had a good thing about two years ago when that class came in," Brink said. "We have a big class of juniors. A lot of them contribute in the starting lineup. Sprinkled in there this year, we have some good seniors. Sophomores and freshmen, even, help out."
