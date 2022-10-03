Reeths-Puffer and Montague each competed at Saturday's extra-large Allendale Invitational, racing in different divisions.
The Wildcats raced in the small-school Falcon division, taking sixth place in the boys' race and ninth in the girls' race. Owen Fairchild had the highlight run of the day for Montague, earning a sixth-place finish and crushing his personal best by nearly 40 seconds, lowering it to 16:37.4. The time gave Fairchild the #2 personal-best time in Montague team history, behind only Class of 2019 star Cole Jensen.
In fact, all five Montague scorers ran personal best times in the race. Clay Johnson was the second Wildcat boy to finish, placing 21st(17:31.9). Alix Draves was 34th (18:06.5), Braeden Johnston was 70th (20:48.0) and Lucas Husband was 77th (21:56.97).
Cammie Erickson led the Montague girls, coming in 13th place with a time of 21:04.2. Claire Genter placed 49th (24:10.4), Delaney Schultz was 56th (24:52.3), April Howard was 57th (24:54.3) and Ashlyn Beck was 60th (25:10.97). All but Schultz ran personal best times, and Schultz's time was a season best.
R-P placed sixth in the boys' race and eighth in the girls' race. Jaxon Allen led all Rockets by coming in fifth place in the boys' race, posting a time of 16:27.6. Kye Grant set a personal best of 17:13.9 and placed 26th. Tate Bradley was 41st (17:51.99), and Jack Yonkman (47th, 18:13.6) and Jamie Neel (48th, 18:19.6) both ran personal bests.
Jersi Bilek again paced the Rocket girls, placing 38th with a time of 21:41.1. Eva Shinabery was 46th (22:30.3) and Adrienne Fluette was 47th (22:42.6). Bella Cole placed 51st and set a personal best (23:12.5), and Keeley Cole closed the scoring with a 55th-place finish (24:40.2).