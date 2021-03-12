MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer finished second at Wednesday's home O-K Green Conference jamboree, scoring 654.38 points.
The Rockets finished 98.3 points behind Mona Shores for the top spot. The Sailors have dominated the league throughout the season. R-P was well clear of third-place Zeeland West.
The Rockets had solid performances in each round, but particularly in round one, where its 208.2-point score was only 25.9 points behind Mona Shores' effort. R-P finished strong with a 264.5-point final round, padding its edge over the other opponents in the league.