Reeths-Puffer qualified four wrestlers from Saturday's individual district tournament in Byron Center to reach the regionals, led by district champion Kaden Malotke.
Malotke, wrestling at 138 pounds, ran his record to 47-1 on the season with his three victories. Two of his wins came by pin, including a finals win over Grand Haven's Xzavier Rodriguez. He faced his toughest test in the semifinals, where Hudsonville's Jacob Rottier pushed Malotke to the limit before Malotke was able to come away with an 8-7 victory.
Teammate Ian Cook placed second at 120; his finals loss was only his second of the season as he moved his record to 46-2. Cook won his first match of the tournament by pin and then edged Rockford's Braylenn Aulbach 4-1 before dropping the finals match to top seed Josh Vasquez of Grandville.
The Rockets' two other regional qualifiers each finished third. Nathan Stafford was third at 285, his only loss being a 6-3 battle with top seed Ian Barynas of Jenison. Stafford was the only one of Barynas' opponents not to be pinned in the tournament. Stafford scored three dominant wins of his own on the day, earning two pins and dispatching his blood-round foe by technical fall before defeating Arman Singh of Forest Hills Northern 6-2 in the third-place match.
Jake Rozycki took third at 113, earning his way to regional qualification with a dramatic overtime win over Isaiah Hudnell of East Kentwood in the blood round. Rozycki also had a pin and a major decision on the day before edging Amilcar Ruiz-Diaz 7-5 in the third-place match.
Sage Secrest fell just short of qualifying for regionals at 165, reaching the blood round before losing a 3-0 battle to Louis Bosscher of Rockford. In addition to Secrest, Nathan Reeves (150), Omillion Wyrick (175) and Caden Huddleston (157) each recorded a win before being eliminated.