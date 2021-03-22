ALLENDALE — Reeths-Puffer sent three wrestlers to the top of the podium at Saturday's individual districts at Allendale and qualified six wrestlers to the regionals.
The three Rocket champs, who were all top seeds in their bracket, were Jimmy Rozycki at 152 pounds, Thade Radosa at 160 and Payton Dobben at 171.
Dobben was the only one of the three who had to wrestle four times to earn the title, owing to the massive amount of wrestlers in his pool. He had no trouble, though, winning three times by pin and once by major decision. Radosa won a 7-2 decision over Fruitport's Zachariah Richardson in the finals, and Rozycki edged Allendale's Jordan Silvis 5-2 in the title match.
Caleb McNeil was the Rockets' fourth finalist, coming in second place at 189. He won two matches by pin to reach the finals.
Jacob Blawat, at 119, and Kaden Malotke, at 130, each finished in third place to round out the Rocket qualifiers. Blawat needed overtime to beat Sparta's Jaedon Kutzli in his opening match, then won by pin and injury default in the consolation bracket. Malotke earned two pin victories and an 18-4 major decision to secure his regional qualification.
Alex Chipman won two matches on the day, and Connor Bloomstrom and Marco Fields each won one match.