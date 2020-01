COMSTOCK PARK — Reeths-Puffer bludgeoned its two foes Wednesday at the Comstock Park Quad, defeating Kenowa Hills 68-5 and Comstock Park 65-12.

The Rockets had a slew of wrestlers go 2-0 on the night. Alex Chipman, Jimmy Rozycki, Colby Stephenson and Hunter McCall each earned a pair of pins, and Jacob Blawat, Thade Radosa and Payton Dobben scored a pin and a technical fall apiece. Connor Bloomstrom, Kaden Edwards and Caleb McNeil also scored 2-0 records.