KALAMAZOO — Reeths-Puffer knew what it was up against Saturday afternoon when it faced six-time defending state champion Lowell in a Division 2 semifinal match at Wings Event Center. The Rockets battled throughout, but fell short against the Red Arrows, 58-9.

Lowell entered the match armed with 14 state qualifiers; the Arrows were so loaded that a regional finalist - Tyler Delooff - didn't even take the mat in the semis.

"Lowell's one of the best programs in the state," R-P coach Matt Brink said. "We still feel really good about what we accomplished here this weekend."

The Rockets, who took their first dual loss since falling to fellow D-2 semifinalist Stevensville Lakeshore in December, got two straight wins early in the match, both by seniors. Colby Stephenson fought out an impressive 4-2 victory in overtime against Jacob Hough at 189 pounds, followed by Hunter McCall edging Keigan Nugent 2-1 at 215.

Lowell, however, won the first three bouts to go up 16-0 and won the next three after those R-P victories to effectively secure the win.

Jacob Blawat picked up the Rockets' final win of the day, another one-pointer, by a 4-3 margin over Nick Korhorn.

For the senior Rockets, like Stephenson and McCall, the state final four run was a benchmark they'll always have to point to in their R-P career. For the wrestlers who return, Brink hopes it's not their career highlight.

"Let's keep working and get back here next year," Brink said. "Let's make it a habit. It's an awesome experience...I'd love to be able to get back here again. Let's do it next year."

