Reeths-Puffer senior Evan Moskwa announced his verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Cleveland State University Monday on Twitter.

If he signs with CSU, Moskwa will become the first Rocket lacrosse player to advance to the Division I level since the program’s varsity debut in 2013. Since its first season, R-P has grown steadily and risen from Tier 3 of the O-K Conference to a contender in Tier 2. The Rockets went 14-4-1 last season and dropped a close game to eventual regional champion Spring Lake in the regional semifinals.

Cleveland State, like R-P, is a young program on the rise. The Vikings, who currently play as an independent, enjoyed their first winning campaign in their three-season history (8-7) this spring, although they will undergo their first coaching transition as a result. The team’s first coach, Dylan Sheridan, accepted an assistant coach job at Ohio State earlier this month.

Moskwa is also a quarterback for the Rockets’ football team, having started each of the past two seasons. The Rockets are coming off a 5-4 season and readying to play their first year under new coach Matt Bird.