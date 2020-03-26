Reeths-Puffer wrestler Hunter McCall has never lacked for confidence. When he entered the Rockets' varsity program as a freshman, he made no secret of the fact that he intended to be all-state that year, not having a clue, he said, how difficult it would be.
"They kind of just laughed at me when I said that," McCall said of his older teammates at the time. "They kind of chuckled at me, but that motivated me a little bit."
McCall made the finals as a freshman — itself an impressive accomplishment, especially wrestling at the higher weights — but went 0-2 at the finals and did not place. However, he kept improving year by year, and on March 7 he finally reached the summit as a senior, defeating Keigan Nugent of Lowell in a surprisingly easy 9-1 major decision in the championship match at 215 pounds.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of this week's White Lake Beacon or buy our e-edition.