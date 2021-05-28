MUSKEGON — There were no surprises for Reeths-Puffer Thursday, as the Rockets blanked Muskegon 8-0 to advance to the district semifinals.
R-P will host district top seed Spring Lake Thursday in the semifinals. The two teams tied, 2-2, in the regular season.
The Rockets (8-5-5) had five different players score goals in the win. Emma Dykema, Sophia Hekkema and Faith McMillan each scored twice, and Kylie Kinnucan and Megan Barnes also got on the board. Hekkema and Dykema also recorded an assist apiece. Emily Champoux played keeper and earned the shutout.