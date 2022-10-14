Reeths-Puffer opened its district run Thursday night with an impressive 3-0 win over Allendale.
With the victory, the Rockets (8-9-2) advanced to face district top seed Ludington Monday at 5 p.m. in Coopersville.
Nick Clemens scored the first goal of the game just over five minutes in, and Liam Smith added two more goals later in the game, the last of which came only five minutes into the second half.
The Rocket defensive unit was stout all night, allowing only two shots on goal, making it a relatively easy shutout for keeper Gage Hopkins.