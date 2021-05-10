LUDINGTON — Reeths-Puffer's defense did its job Friday, shutting out Ludington for 80 minutes and earning the Rockets a 1-0 non-league victory.
Sophia Hekkema had the game's lone goal, on a penalty kick early in the second half, but the story of the day was the defense. Rockets' coach Dillon McCarthy particularly credited Hailey Bos, Emersen Berndt,Jaymi Carmean and Irie Niklasch with impressive play on the back end of the field. Ava Klopp and Tessa Lamphere each contributed to the shutout in goal, combining for 10 saves.