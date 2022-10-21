COOPERSVILLE — Reeths-Puffer had high goals on defense this year. Coach Kody Harrell set a benchmark of allowing fewer than 25 goals. In part because of the Rockets' grueling schedule, that...did not work out.

However, that unit has come together at the perfect time, completing a three-game streak of district shutouts Thursday night with a 1-0 victory over Spring Lake in the finals, giving the Rockets their fourth district title in seven seasons.

"We know we have guys like Liam McHugh, JT Fansler, Luke Callender, Conner Mammen, Ethan Pennington; we know we have the guys," Harrell said. "Gage Hopkins is a three-year starter on varsity at goalie...It can be the Liam Smith show when it comes to goals, but we know we have a good back line too, so we set a really high goal (in the regular season)."

"To have a shutout all through the three rounds of districts is pretty impressive and pretty fun to watch...They took ownership of it and took everything from those games (where) we gave up more goals than we think we should have. It showed in districts these last three games."

The only goal of the game was a Spring Lake own-goal with 23:15 to play. A Laker got caught in between trying to play a ball out of the air, and his header lofted over the Laker keeper's head and, as if in slow motion, rolled into the net.

However, the Rocket defense was so dominant - you could count on one hand the number of times the Lakers seriously threatened to score - it seemed inevitable Spring Lake's only path to victory was a penalty shootout.

McHugh's defensive leadership played a big part in that success. R-P (11-8-2) didn't give up so much as a shot on goal for nearly the entire first half until Hopkins made a diving save on a ball with 6:15 before halftime.

"It just all clicked at the right time," McHugh said. "Me and my fellow captain, JT, we moved back there (earlier in the season) and we just clicked immediately. We knew when to step and when to drop back. Gage is just a star keeper and whenever we messed up, he was there to save our butts. I'm just appreciative of everyone around me."

Spring Lake's best scoring chance of the game came with 1:57 to play when it was given an indirect free kick just outside the box due to a foul. The Rocket defense, though, quickly deflected that kick, and the resulting corner did not generate a scoring chance.

The Rockets' district run might not have been possible, Harrell said, without his team's performance in the first round of the O-K Green Conference tournament. Although R-P lost that game to Zeeland East, 4-3, it trailed 4-0 at one point before launching a spirited comeback. The guts it took to do so after having taken a lopsided 5-1 defeat to the Chix in the regular season seemed to spark the team.

"That situation, to be down to a team 4-0 with only 20 minutes to go in the game, to a team you already lost to 5-1, why would you ever think you could get back in that game? And we somehow did," Harrell said. "From that game forward, running through the rest of the conference tournament into districts, it's amazing. You try to put a complete season together, but these last three weeks have felt like a completely different season than the other 16 games we played."

The win was special for McHugh, whose older brothers Aidan and David also won district titles for R-P. He's grown up in the program, and as the elder statesman of a young and talented group, he's gotten to play the big brother role for them.

"Being able to be there for, basically, my little brothers, it meant everything," McHugh said. "I grew up with a family full of brothers and I've just tried to be there with them. We just battled through adversity. We obviously figured it out at the right time."

"I think Liam's learned a lot from their leadership, and he's just really applied it this year," Harrell added. "He really embodied that role well this year. It's just massive to have him."

The Rockets, of course, haven't been able to secure a regional win in their previous three trips to that round. Now they'll get another chance, possibly against Forest Hills Northern, the program that beat R-P in its first-ever regional game. The Huskies are the favorite in a Saturday finals match against Northview.

Harrell said he's hoping his team can look at the game as an opportunity rather than a pressure point, but he and McHugh are confident in the defense regardless of opponent.

"It's just going to be, watch film, remind us what got us the championship, what got us here," Harrell said. "Remind us why we have that different swagger about us these last three weeks. Just a lot of reminding. Use the challenge as a game within the game. Don't put pressure on yourself that it's something you have to do. But to have that confidence, like, we belong here and we know we can play."