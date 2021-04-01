MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer dominated Western Michigan Christian Wednesday night 7-0 in its season opener.
The Rockets got goals from six different players in the win. Brooke Bradley had two goals for R-P, and Emma Dykema, Sophia Hekkema and McKenna Monette each had a goal and an assist.
"Great solid defensive effort led by Ire Niklasch, Hailey Bos, Savannah Parker and Jaymi Carmean prevented the Warriors from getting a shot on net," Rockets' coach Dillon McCarthy said.
Ava Klopp recorded the shutout in goal.