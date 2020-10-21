FRUITPORT — Reeths-Puffer launched a five-goal assault on Whitehall in the first half of Tuesday's district semifinal game, stunning the Vikings and sending the Rockets on to the finals with a 5-0 win.
R-P will face Spring Lake in Thursday's final. The teams tied in their regular-season meeting.
"Our guys just did a really nice job at controlling the tempo of the game," Rockets' coach Kody Harrell said. "When we wanted to play fast, we went at them and capitalized. When we wanted to slow things down, we possessed the ball really well."
The Rockets took the lead four minutes into the game when Whitehall scored an own-goal off a R-P corner kick. Later in the half, Brady Wheeler and Jaxon Carpenter each sliced through the Whitehall defense to score goals within a few minutes of each other.
Preston Carpenter and Tanner O'Neal completed the onslaught with first-half goals. Carpenter's was assisted by Kyler Brainard, while O'Neal's was a 30-yard shot that sailed just under the crossbar.
Freshman keeper Gage Hopkins recorded eight saves to earn the shutout.
"Whitehall had some speed and strength for sure," Harrell said. "They're a well-coached team that came out aggressive and created some chances themselves."