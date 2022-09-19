Reeths-Puffer blanked Fruitport Saturday on the road, 2-0, improving to 5-4-2 on the season.
Liam McHugh and Liam Smith each scored a goal in the second half to make the difference. Smith also assisted McHugh on his goal.
The Rockets owned a 9-5 advantage in shots on goal.
"It was a balanced game all game long the first half," Rockets' coach Kody Harrell said. "Fruitport had a nice scoring opportunity that our goalkeeper, Gage Hopkins, did a fabulous job disrupting the play, and we were able to keep them from getting too many other quality chances from there."
Harrell complimented the defensive back line of JT Fansler, Luke Callender, Ethan Pennington, Conner Mammen, Isaiah Van Noord and TJ Boone on their strong play.