WHITEHALL — In a White Lake-area showdown Friday, Reeths-Puffer's Sophia Hekkema took over late and carried the Rockets to a 5-2 win over Whitehall.
Hekkema scored each of her team's last four goals in the game, putting R-P (6-3-5) ahead for good with 20:17 to play in the first half with a terrific shot from just outside the box.
Hekkema has emerged as the Rockets' top scoring threat over the last few weeks, and coach Dillon McCarthy said it's because the whole team is filling in their roles better.
"it's the system we're trying to play here, with possession and knowing that it takes 10 (players) moving onto the ball to create those opportunities," McCarthy said. "The more opportunities we create, the more goals we score. We're definitely finding our rotations, where they should be and when they should be there. Our goal is to not rely on straight speed and athleticism, but make the ball do the work and create those goals and build up a progression play and go from there. I think we are playing collectively as a team, the best we've played this week."
Hekkema completed a natural hat trick with two more goals in the first half, one that deflected off a Whitehall defender and into the net and the other by stealing it from a Viking and working through a few defenders for an easy shot.
Maggie Evans scored on a penalty kick early in the second half to make the score 4-2, but the Vikings (7-6) couldn't get any more goals in the net. Whitehall had a few chances but seemed to struggle with getting the ball the last 20 yards into scoring position.
"When they jumped out to an early start, they were able to set their D back and clean up a lot of through-balls and things like that," Vikings' coach Dan Nichols said. "We need to utilize the outside and play the wing a little more. When we got outside, we were able to play the pass and had more chances that way. By the time we were able to do that, it was too late."
The outcome of the game was secondary for Whitehall to the team's concern for the health of Camryn Evans, who went down injured with 20:22 to play. She appeared to hurt her left leg in a collision and was on the field in clear pain for some time before being helped off the field.
Camryn is one of the team's better creators, so if she is unavailable the rest of the way, it will be a big obstacle for the Vikings to overcome as they pursue a district title.
"She's a big piece," Nichols said of Camryn. "I don't know if we can replace her. We may just have to tough it out and work with what we have. I hope it's nothing serious, but it's too hard to tell. She was in a lot of pain when she left. We'll just keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best."
The Rockets are getting set for the O-K Green Conference tournament, one that should be interesting for a team that played to three ties in league play this year and five overall. One of those draws was against Zeeland East, which would be R-P's round two opponent if seeds hold in the first round (the Rockets will host Holland in round one).
"We're looking forward to getting better each and every game, so no matter who we've got in the first round, let's play our best 80 minutes and in the second round, let's see who we got," McCarthy said. "I know I'm looking forward to the conference tournament where we can hopefully turn some of those ties into wins."