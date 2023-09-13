Reeths-Puffer's seven-game win streak came to an end Tuesday night with a hard-fought 3-2 defeat against O-K Green Conference foe Union.
Rockets' coach Kody Harrell noted after last week's win over Muskegon that he hadn't yet coached a team to victory over Union coach Juan Zavala, and that streak continued, dropping R-P to 3-1 in O-K Green play and 8-2 overall.
The host Red Hawks scored twice in the first 11 minutes before R-P responded two minutes later with a goal by Nick Clemens, assisted by Liam Smith. Union scored again before halftime.
The Rockets tried to rally and scored a second-half goal, with Smith earning the tally, but couldn't score an equalizer despite holding a 9-8 advantage in shots on goal.