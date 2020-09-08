MUSKEGON — Five days ago, Reeths-Puffer soccer coach Kody Harrell, like most others, was skeptical there would be a season. Tuesday night, he and his Rockets were hitting the field for the season opener.
R-P lost the game, 4-0, to a seasoned and speedy Sailors' team that came in better-prepared; Shores had gotten in a scrimmage over the Labor Day weekend.
"We got a good little session together last night, but Thursday morning, a lot of people would've bet there wouldn't be a season, and we told the boys to enjoy the time with their families," Harrell said. "They got to scrimmage on Friday. Props to them for making that work and doing that. They were able to see some 11-v-11 action, when our team hasn't played 11-v-11 in six months."
Shores wore down the Rockets over the course of the game, scoring three times in the second half while eight different R-P players had to leave the game with leg cramps. Hayden Yaros had the first two goals for Shores and bedeviled R-P's undermanned defense with his playmaking ability.
What caught the Rockets off guard, Harrell said, was that Shores did not use their speed to pressure R-P ballhandlers. That led to unforced errors as Rocket players anticipated an attack that didn't come.
"I think what surprised us was that they didn't use their speed to pressure us," Harrell said. "I think our guys got a little antsy to make decisions sometimes."
Behind the cramped-up defenders was freshman keeper Gage Hopkins, who picked quite a stage in which to make his first varsity appearance. Hopkins is the heir to the Rockets' recent tradition of excellent keepers, with Jake Lofgren and DaMario Chapman his immediate predecessors.
While the results for Hopkins weren't the best, Harrell took a lot of positives from his freshman's night.
"They were able to get more shots off, with (our) guys not being in the most comfortable positions they normally play in," Harrell said. "He was getting peppered tonight. You could see he was a little anxious, but what I loved was that he was probably one of the more vocal guys on the field. He's definitely a confident player, and we're confident in him."
Harrell told his team after the game that its O-K Green Conference schedule won't give them any opportunities for self-pity going forward. The Rockets take on recent powerhouse Holland in their next game on Thursday. With 10 seniors leading the squad, the new coach isn't concerned about how his team will bounce back.
"These guys have waited six months to play soccer," Harrell said. "We talk about how you never know if your next game could be your last, and that's never been more true than this year.
"I think our guys will come out ready to go and take it all in and play really hard and play together."