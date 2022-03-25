MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer lost its season opener to East Grand Rapids Thursday night, 3-1, on a cold and snowy night at Eric Marcil Field.
Rockets' coach Kody Harrell, who moved up from the JV position this year, said the Rockets were determined to get the game in if possible despite the unforgiving weather. His team was anxious to get the season started.
"We knew the snow and real crud wouldn't come until the last 10 minutes of the game looking at the radar, so we thought, let's try to get the game in," Harrell said. "The girls are dying to get out and play someone other than each other. It was a lot of fun, and a cool story to look back on and say they played in a downfall of snow and whatnot."
R-P faced an uphill battle coming in, not just because EGR is a really good team but also due to injury shortages. A couple of starters were game-time decisions and were unable to go, so Harrell had to move some pieces around. However, in doing so he got some pleasant surprises, including a great effort by sophomore Ava McDaniel, who was shifted to outside back.
"Ava McDaniel played amazing at the outside back position and she's never played defense in her life, outside, center, right or left," Harrell said. "She's never been a defender. I was just talking with her club coach the other day, letting him know what I was going to do with her, just fun soccer talk, and he was like, 'Dude, alright. Let me know how it goes because I might try her there as well.'"
R-P got some bad luck early on when the Pioneers scored a pair of goals from long distance within a 3:09 span. First, Bryn Bishop launched a long shot that was perfectly placed for a goal, and then Miriam Stolle's high lob shot managed to sneak over keeper Tessa Lamphere's head and into the net. On top of that, Lamphere sustained a busted lip on a collision in the first half, briefly giving way to Ava Klopp before returning.
However, the Rockets didn't fold and scored the game's next goal with 23:52 to play when Emma Martin, one of the team's six seniors, took a well-placed pass and sliced one past the Pioneer keeper. EGR, though, stiffened from there and didn't allow any more clear scoring chances, pushing across a goal with 7:55 to go to secure the win.
Harrell said the team certainly has areas to improve on, but he was heartened by what he saw given the situation the Rockets faced.
"I think a lot of it is just understanding the bigger picture to it all," Harrell said. "We're not going to lose a game in 10 minutes. It takes a whole 80 at the high school level. We didn't do our best at getting the girls the ball in their sweet spots, if you will, today, but when that starts clicking we'll be a dangerous team because we have a lot of speed and a lot of talent up top.
"We wanted to win this game. We're not into moral victories. But we understand 3-1 to East Grand Rapids is really respectable, and people in the area will know Puffer's got a solid group yet again and maybe even better than what we've had the last few years. This might be a team that actually puts it all together and makes a little run."
R-P won't let up next week, playing consecutive games against Allendale and Western Michigan Christian, the latter of which lost just 2-0 to defending Division 4 state champ North Muskegon Thursday.
"It's a great measuring stick," Harrell said. "We played really good teams at the Grand Valley scrimmages last Saturday, also by design. You look at the blue-bloods of college basketball and I try to mimic that as best as possible with non-conference scheduling."