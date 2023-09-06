Reeths-Puffer edged Holland Tuesday night, 3-2, in a key O-K Green Conference battle.
Kyler Brainard scored the winning goal late in the game, with an assist from Liam Smith. Smith put in the first two R-P goals of the night before assisting Brainard on the winner.
The game was evenly played all night, with each team managing eight shots on goal.
The Dutch were only the second team all season to take a lead against Reeths-Puffer (7-1, 2-0 O-K Green) when they scored first early in the game, but the Rockets never trailed again as Smith put in two straight goals to push his team ahead.