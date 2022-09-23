Reeths-Puffer dropped a tough battle Thursday night at O-K Green Conference foe Holland, 2-1.
Liam Smith scored the Rockets' goal in the second half, his 19th of the season. Gage Hopkins made 11 saves in net for R-P (5-6-4, 2-4-1 O-K Green).
