Reeths-Puffer edged Allendale Tuesday night in a hotly-contested 1-0 victory, its first win of the season.
The Rockets (1-1) were down three starters and four key players in all, coach Kody Harrell said, but other players were able to do enough to get R-P the win.
"We had a lot of girls step up and work extremely hard, demonstrating great defense all over the field tonight," Harrell said. "The work ethic definitely helped us survive without our full rotation."
Sophia Hekkema scored the game's only goal and Brooke Bradley got the assist. R-P held a 12-6 advantage in shots on goal, although the Falcons pushed and got some chances late in the game.
Tessa Lamphere earned the shutout for R-P, making six saves.