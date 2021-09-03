GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer earned an impressive 2-1 road win Thursday night against Forest Hills Central behind two more goals from sophomore dynamo Liam Smith.
Smith, who's up to 12 goals this season, scored the game-winning goal with 1:24 to play in the game.
The Rangers, according to R-P coach Kody Harrell, had several chances to go ahead in the second half, but the Rockets (5-1-1) were able to turn them all back, enabling Smith's late goal to be the decisive one.
"We had great team defense tonight and our goalkeeper Gage Hopkins came up with some huge saves," Harrell said.
Ashton Carpenter recorded an assist in the game, and defensemen Liam McHugh, Luke Callender and Connor Mammen were impressive on the defensive end.