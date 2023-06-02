FRUITPORT — For over 20 minutes, Reeths-Puffer did exactly what it needed to stay with top-ranked Spring Lake in Thursday's Division 2 district final game. But against a team of that caliber, it's often just a matter of time until a miscue leads to trouble.
The Lakers created two scoring chances out of seemingly nowhere late in the first half and capitalized on both, sending the Rockets into chase mode, which in turn led to three goals by star forward Ella Andree and a 5-0 Spring Lake win.
"We wanted our wingers to stay high today, and a lot of times this year our wingers have pinched in to help," R-P coach Kody Harrell said. "We knew that if we played too defensive-minded, they would just pepper us for 30 shots. They did it against Fruitport (in the semifinals) and they did it against their conference opponents all year. I thought, 'I'm going to be confident in my girls and we're going to play our front foot forward, and we're going to go right back at them.'"
That strategy requires precision passing at all times, or else a team of Spring Lake's caliber will pick off a pass and get open space in the midfield. That's exactly how Ada Halvorsen got loose in the R-P zone and scored the game's first goal with 16:21 to play in the first half. Eight minutes later, a similar story played out, leading to an impressive line shot from just outside the box by Kyle Shelton.
R-P (13-6-3) nearly got on the board itself with five minutes to go in the half, but Lakers' keeper Jessica Stewart got just enough of a deflection on a great cross from Ava McDaniel to prevent the crashing Rockets from depositing it in the net.
At halftime, knowing the Rockets would have to be more aggressive to give themselves a chance, Harrell went for broke and took Olivia Ackerberg off Andree after a strong defensive first half.
"You've got to chase the game when you're down two goals and you've got 40 minutes left in your season, and in some cases, 40 minutes left in your career," Harrell said. "You've got to change the formation and adjust."
It was a risky but necessary move, and it didn't take long for Andree to take advantage. Within a 15-second span early in the second half, she put in two goals, effectively cementing her team's win. She added a third goal for the natural hat trick later in the half, slicing through a pair of R-P defenders to get it.
"They've got girls who know how to win," Harrell said. "They were part of a great team last year and some were part of an even better team two years ago. They're a really special group...With an athlete like Andree, that's just extra space for everyone around them."
The game ended the career of an accomplished group of nine R-P seniors, many of whom were three-year varsity players. Career goal-scoring leader Sophia Hekkema is the headliner, of course, but keeper Ava Klopp, Taeah Renseberger, Billie Tryska, Brooke Bradley and Ashlynn Henderson have also been longtime fixtures in the lineup.
Harrell is optimistic that his 13 returning players next year will benefit from the experience of playing with the graduating senior class. The Rockets will move up to Division 1 next year, though considering how good Spring Lake is, that may not be as big of a step up as it normally would be.
"With the 13 coming back, those girls weren't just role players," Harrell said. "They played significant minutes. I'm excited to see how we can just continue this culture going forward. It's only two years that I've been in this position now and (we'll) see what we can build off it. There's a lot of good players and a lot of good characters."