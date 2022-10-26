CEDAR SPRINGS — Kyler Brainard came within maybe a foot of tying things up and creating a much different game for Reeths-Puffer late in the first half of Tuesday night's regional semifinal against #2-ranked Forest Hills Northern.

Unfortunately, Brainard's shot glanced off the top of the crossbar and over, keeping the Rockets a goal down in a game they ultimately lost 3-0, ending their season.

The Huskies got a quick goal on the board just 1:34 after kickoff when Tyler McGlaun took advantage of what coach Kody Harrell called a miscommunication between keeper Gage Hopkins and ace defender Liam McHugh. However, the Rockets (11-9-2) showed how far they've come as a team by keeping the Huskies, who beat R-P 5-1 early in the season, out of the net for nearly 60 minutes after that. They also created some opportunities themselves in that time, the closest of which was Brainard's near miss with 1:38 to play in the first half.

"It's almost sometimes, when you score the early goal, not a good thing, because whoever gets that equalizer, all the momentum shifts," Harrell said. "I think (if that goes in) we're feeling really, really good, especially the tear we've been on the last three weeks. I think we're feeling really, really good about our chances to win. I mean, you're talking inches away, right? We're inches away from having a different conversation right now, because goals two and three came off us pressing."

R-P kept the deficit at one for so long in large part due to Hopkins, who made two terrific saves in the first half. On one save, Hopkins showed off his reaction time by getting his foot on a hot shot no more than 10 feet away from him.

The Rocket defense couldn't hold up forever against the potent Northern attack, though, and with just over 20 minutes to go, Leo Tilly fired off a perfect shot from well left of the net to the opposite corner, giving Hopkins no chance to make the save. That effectively ended the game, but the Huskies added a penalty kick goal in the final minutes to put the icing on the cake.

While the season ended just the same, Harrell said he was pleased with his team's resilience in staying within striking distance for so long after the poor start.

"To be able to lock back in and not let something as silly as a communication error turn into a bunch more (goals) shows that we belonged here," Harrell said. "We worked really hard and the resiliency of the group summarizes the whole season, that 60-minute window there."

The Rockets will graduate three seniors - McHugh, Conner Mammen and Carter Sibson - from this team's roster. That trio was a vital part of R-P's success, especially on defense, but returning everybody else could set the stage for another postseason run next fall.

"We know we're going to have some big holes on defense," Harrell said. "I guess the positive thing about that is you've got a four-year returning senior (Hopkins) as your goalie to help clean up some of that. He had a couple of big saves tonight. We're really excited about what next year's going to look like."