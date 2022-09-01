Reeths-Puffer lost a tough non-conference game to Forest Hills Northern Monday, 5-1.
Liam Smith had R-P's only goal of the game. The Rockets trailed only 2-1 at halftime before the Huskies pulled away in the second half.
