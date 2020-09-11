HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer suffered its second straight O-K Green conference loss to open the season Thursday night, falling to the Holland Dutch 3-0.
The hosts dominated play throughout the night, recording 12 shots on goal to the Rockets' three. Holland scored twice in the first half.
"Holland came out aggressive and controlled the first half as we tried out a new formation after some things we saw in Tuesday night's game," Rockets' coach Kody Harrell said. "Then in the second half, we out-possessed them after a formation change but just couldn't get anything going in the attacking third to really get some good shots."