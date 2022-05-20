Reeths-Puffer couldn't find a way to get on the board against rival Mona Shores Thursday in the O-K Green Conference tournament semifinals, losing 2-0.
With the loss, the Rockets (12-6) dropped to the third-place game, which they'll play at Zeeland West Monday. The #1-seeded Dux were upset by Zeeland East in the other semifinals.
R-P surrendered both goals in the first half. Shay Norden and Lydia Sowles scored for the Sailors. The Mona Shores defense held Reeths-Puffer to two shots on goal in the game.