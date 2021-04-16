MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer's "youth showed" Thursday night, said Rockets' coach Dillon McCarthy, in a 5-0 loss to O-K Green Conference rival Mona Shores, R-P's first defeat of the season.
The Sailors' strength was hardly a surprise; the last time there was a season, in 2019, Shores ran through the old O-K Black Conference without a league loss.
"We knew going in we had a lot of things to try out," McCarthy said. "It's a rivalry, so there's some nerves for the first time coming out and competing against a rival. I'm so proud of them. They left it all out there. That's a good team, a well-coached team, and kudos to them for putting five in the net. We couldn't string our offense together, and it kind of showed in the final score."
Shores controlled possession most of the game, but the Rockets (1-1-1, 0-1-1 O-K Green) were able to hold off their rivals for the first 14-plus minutes behind some solid defense and impressive saves by keeper Tessa Lamphere. However, the Sailors broke through with 25:27 to go in the half on a great top-shelf shot by Bri Wade, who didn't score again but fired several more laser beams before the night was over.
The Sailors got another goal a few minutes later on a rebound shot. Their remaining three goals all came on set plays, two on corner kicks and one on a throw-in.
McCarthy said his Rockets' biggest issue was not playing with confidence, pointing to a few sequences in which they looked better and made runs at the goal themselves.
"I think we play our best when we're confident," McCarthy said. " When we stopped playing on our heels, played for one another, and played all together and all confident, that's what we're trying to strive for. There's a long season, with plenty of variables and obstacles to see along the way, but our motto is to play for June. So let's go back to the drawing board and see what we can fix and what we can improve upon."
Lamphere, who played keeper most of her freshman season two years ago, moved out of the goal and to the field in the second half, with sophomore Ava Klopp taking her spot between the posts. Both keepers performed well despite the 5-0 final score, making athletic plays to keep Shores' offense at bay.
"That's another situation where you have two quality keepers, a sophomore and a junior. It's such a friendly competition, and they're always getting each other better," McCarthy said. "They're best friends that want to get better. They're versatile, so Tessa and Ava can play on the field. They prefer the goal. That's just the way it works. Some years you have to turn Tessa into a keeper her freshman year, and the next thing you know, she's a junior playing out of her mind."
Although a rivalry loss can be tough to recover from, McCarthy expressed supreme confidence his team would be fine - their youthful exuberance and embrace of the moment, he said, is his favorite quality about the team.
"A tough loss against a rival is never fun, but I already know come (Friday) in practice, there will be smiles and laughter," McCarthy said. "They'll be ready to get back to work. Nothing is guaranteed, and we know we can't dwell on past losses or past mistakes. We have to look forward. There's a game Tuesday, pending our testing on Sunday and everything else. We're constantly after it.
"They're so fun to be around. They're so young that the potential is there. It's just finding the 80 minutes of consistency early in the season and seeing what we can do."