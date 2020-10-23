FRUITPORT — Reeths-Puffer came close to continuing a recent tradition of dramatic district wins over Spring Lake Thursday night, but this time the Lakers were able to escape with a 3-2 victory and earn a district title — and perhaps some measure of revenge for R-P's recent theatrics.
The Rockets, who had defeated Spring Lake in shootouts three of the last four years en route to district titles each time, dramatically scored two goals in the final 3:07 of regulation to tie the score at two and give themselves a chance to do it again. Even more impressively, they did it a man down, as the foul that led to the first of the two goals sparked a brief skirmish that resulted in a Rockets' red card.
"Our boys love playing the underdog role, even though we know we're a solid team and we have quality players," Rockets' coach Kody Harrell said. "They embrace the underdog role. When you're down a goal and down a man with (three) minutes to go, I think they just embraced the challenge of it and lived up to the underdog role."
Spring Lake, however, pressed its advantage in the overtimes and stressed R-P's defense to the breaking point, finally bursting through with 2:40 to play in the second of two 10-minute overtime periods on a goal by Benjamin Bush.
R-P got on the board with 3:07 to play on a penalty shot by Jaxon Carpenter. There was a brief delay prior to the shot as the red card was assessed and explained to Harrell after the post-foul scrum. Still, the Rockets kept on the gas pedal and managed to tie it up on a goal by Preston Carpenter with 1:21 to go.
"They've done it time and time again," Harrell said. "The boys just pressed. We have a great senior class, full of heart and a lot of leadership. They just kind of willed us to that second goal, honestly. I just can't say enough about the guys and their work ethic."
At that point, the specter of 2016, 2017 and 2019 had to be in Spring Lake's heads — R-P certainly had another shootout in mind.
"We were especially excited about our chances right before that (last) goal," Harrell said. "We practice it, obviously, and we liked our chances in PKs."
However, the Lakers dominated the overtime period thanks in part to that man advantage and were able to create the winning score.
Spring Lake scored the first half's only goal with 19:11 to play, a beautifully placed rebound shot by Keegan Fritsche coming off a corner kick. The Lakers might have had two goals but for a great play by Liam McHugh to save a goal in an open net after Rockets' keeper Gage Hopkins was taken out of a play.
The teams battled evenly for nearly 50 minutes from there before Spring Lake scored again on a penalty shot, awarded after Hopkins fouled Jack Mulder on a play that almost certainly would've otherwise seen Mulder score. With Hopkins yellow-carded, Sheldon Bunnell then pocketed the PK against R-P's backup keeper Carter Sibson, creating the seemingly insurmountable 2-0 lead.
While the Rockets ended the season with a 6-8-4 record, they certainly played their best to end the season, earning district wins over Fruitport and #1 seed Whitehall prior to battling the Lakers to a near-standstill. It was a run befitting the impressive careers of 10 Rocket seniors, including captains Jaxon Carpenter, Ashton Carpenter and Thade Radosa. It's a special group for Harrell, who joined the R-P program as JV coach for these seniors' freshman year, and one that, he thinks, showed the younger players what the Rockets' standard is during this postseason run.
"This senior group will always be a little more special to me because we came in at the same time and I was with them all four years," Harrell said. "I'm just extremely proud of them, and I think they've made the alumni proud and set a mark for the younger guys as well.
"I think our younger guys, to see that this is what Reeths-Puffer soccer is about - we play to the final whistle, we play our hardest come October...That alone will kind of carry momentum to the younger guys next year to kind of carry the tradition on, and the work ethic."