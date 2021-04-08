Reeths-Puffer brings back a few players from the 2019 team for this season, but with only five seniors, the Rockets project as a young team.
However, that's just fine with R-P coach Dillon McCarthy, who's excited for his team to get back on the field.
"These girls are just so glad to be back on the field together," McCarthy said. "They bring effort and energy each and every day because they know nothing is guaranteed. That has seemed to motivate and bring them together. We have such a young group, but they know how to work hard and play hard and are always having a good time together."
The team will be led by those seniors: McKenna Monette, Savannah Parker, Emma Dykema, Kylie Kinnunican and Megan Kwolek.
Through the COVID-19 limitations, McCarthy said the team has gotten in as much work as they can.
"We have been somewhat limited in our preseason opportunities and with the overlap of winter, spring sports the year has been off to a slower start all things considered," McCarthy said. "We have been able to take advantage of the situation as best we can by maintaining discipline with masks and distancing. Our motto is control what we can control. With so many obstacles and all the adversity we may face, we cannot make excuses. Everyone is in the same boat."
The Rockets compete in an impressive O-K Green Conference; their boys' counterparts saw how deep the league was last fall. Mona Shores, of course, highlights the league schedule, but McCarthy said his team is itching to get a shot at Spring Lake too. The last time R-P took the field prior to this season was a 2019 district final defeat to those Lakers.
R-P will also face a tough non-league test in Forest Hills Northern, a game McCarthy is excited for as a measuring stick. The Rockets will also face local foe Whitehall.