Reeths-Puffer has a new soccer coach for the first time in nearly a decade, but the Rockets hope to deliver similar results once they're allowed to play.
R-P has won three district titles in the past four seasons after never having won one previously, and after coach Keith Knapp stepped down following the season, the Rockets moved to bring in Kody Harrell, a former Orchard View star and Muskegon Community College player.
Harrell inherits a strong roster, with many of the top offensive players back. Top scorer Jaxon Carpenter, who compiled 23 goals and 12 assists en route to all-state honors last season, is back for his senior season. Harrell called Carpenter "the heart and soul of the team".
Also back are three-year varsity player Aidan McHugh, a dominant athletic force, and Thade Radosa, an all-state honorable mention defenseman in 2019. Juniors Ashton and Preston Carpenter bring great speed and heart to the field, and with two years of varsity experience already under their belt, they also bring veteran presence.
Senior Brady Wheeler, who had a goal in last year's district finals victory, provides leadership by example through a great work ethic.
R-P also welcomes in freshman Liam Smith, who enters with high expectations; Harrell said the program views him as "the next Jaxon Carpenter".
"To have him and Jaxon playing together is massive, and Jaxon will groom him into that role," Harrell said.
Seniors Tanner O'Neal and Logen Austin are slated to take on bigger roles this year as the Rockets transition to a new style of play, and junior Darren Patterson has impressed with his versatility.
R-P has enjoyed tremendous goalkeeper play the past several seasons from Jake Lofgren and then DaMario Chapman, who led the Rockets to the district title last year by stopping three of five shootout attempts. Freshman Gage Hopkins will get a look as the potential heir to that tradition.
Harrell is focusing on culture in his first season as the Rockets' coach, though on-field results will certainly be part of creating that culture. He said his goal is for the program to earn its first-ever regional win this season.
"We want to create a top-level culture here," Harrell said. "Play with class, dignity, and for the love of the game. Do things the right way on and off the field. These are the seniors to really lead by example because they are a great group of kids in the classroom, and also have skill on the field."
Like all other teams in the state, though, R-P missed out on the chance to have off-season scrimmages to implement its new system in game action. Harrell said he hopes the team's strong senior leadership will be able to counteract what was lost from this off-season.
"Our senior class is deep, and they keep kids motivated within the program," Harrell said.
One key for the team will be staying engaged not just physically but mentally as the Rockets tweak how they play.
"We must be consistent in our training sessions," Harrell said. "We are throwing a lot of new in-depth information at these guys."
The new O-K Green Conference will be a challenging one for the Rockets, although they do benefit from Jenison's departure to the O-K Red after the Wildcats dominated the Black the past couple of years. However, the new league is chock-full of solid foes, including Union, Wyoming, Holland and rival Mona Shores. The two Zeeland schools are solid, and Harrell said Muskegon is not to be taken lightly either.
The Rockets look forward to potential non-league games with Spring Lake, Fruitport and East Grand Rapids; they lost anticipated battles with Western Michigan Christian, North Muskegon and Byron Center due to COVID-19 delays.