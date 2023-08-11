Last season was a big one for Reeths-Puffer, which won its fourth district title in seven seasons. If things break right, the Rockets think this year can be even bigger.
Few in the state have the returning star power that R-P does. Fourth-year starter and Western Michigan commit Liam Smith is set to lead the Rocket offense, and on the back end, fourth-year starter Gage Hopkins is back at keeper.
Returning captains Luke Callender and JT Fansler anchor the defense and midfield respectively, and Kyler Brainard and Nick Clemens are also returning veterans in the midfield.
“We’re very much in a win-now phase,” R-P coach Kody Harrell said. “Winning conference or districts, or ideally both, would definitely be a bar we look at to measure if the season was successful or not.”
R-P does have to replace the graduation losses of honorable mention all-state performer Liam McHugh and Conner Mammen, but there’s a strong crop of newcomers on the way to battle for those spots in the lineup.
Smith is the team’s offensive centerpiece, of course, but the Rockets should have plenty of weapons. Sophomore Owen Ritsema started in the district finals last year, but is not yet all the way back from an offseason broken ankle. He should be fully back at some point during the season. Sophomore up-and-comers include Cohen Beck, Carson McCollum, Zac Sampson, Kaden Vanderlaan and Blake Kiel.
Another name that could become familiar: Freshman Londyn Carpenter, the latest Carpenter to make his mark on the Rockets’ soccer team after Jaxon and Ashton each had sterling careers.
Harrell said the MHSAA’s new ‘third-half’ rule that permits JV players to participate in three total halves of soccer on one game day will help with depth and also getting younger players acclimated to the speed of varsity play.
The Rockets’ O-K Green Conference, combined with non-conference battles against top teams in the Muskegon and Grand Rapids areas, always produces a rugged slate, and this year should be no different. Harrell said a focus point this year is beating Mona Shores, which he said his squad is “overdue” to do; it hasn’t happened since 2017. A big part of that focus is likely Shores being in the Rockets’ district this fall, as R-P has moved up to Division 1.
“We want to respect that rivalry, and part of respecting it is acknowledging we haven’t played our best in that game every time in the last five seasons,” Harrell said.
As great as Shores often is, it’s Holland that Harrell marks as the conference favorite. The Dutch have been a consistent power in recent years. Both Zeeland teams, Union and Wyoming present their own challenges. R-P also has a non-conference match against Forest Hills Northern, who eliminated the Rockets in last year’s regionals, and will participate in West Ottawa’s inaugural Lakeshore Cup tournament early in the season. Hudsonville and Jenison are potential district foes the Rockets will face this year as well.
“A lot of exciting games on the schedule this season,” Harrell said.