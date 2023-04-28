MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer battled Mona Shores Thursday night, losing 2-1. Reeths-Puffer head coach Kody Harrell praised his team for their aggressive plays, but dwelled on the first goal that Mona Shores scored during the first half.
“We know they have speed,” Harrell said. “We know they were going to look for quick switches and points of attack. It’s really silly because we were prepped for that and we knew that pressure was coming. I don’t want to take anything away from Shores, but that first goal never should have happened. That was a silly mistake on our end.”
Within five minutes of the second half, the Rockets scored their own goal, tying it up 1-1 on a rebound goal by Alyssa Herbert.
“Sophia Hekkema, Billie Tryska, Alyssa Herbert and Brooke Bradley, they’re just so gutsy,” said Harrell. “They created the one goal we did get and you can tell they’re tired.”
With only two minutes left in the second half, Mona Shores scored their second and final goal.
Until Mona Shores, the Rockets had only lost two games. Harrell looks forward to bettering the team with the hopes they will avoid another “silly mistake” through more consistency through practice.
“We’re trying to preach consistency,” Harrell said. “That’s the only way you’re going to win a big rivalry game and the only way you’re going to win a district title or conference championship is consistency.”
Regardless of the loss, Harrell believes this was the team's best game this season, especially for their defensive players.
“They played awesome,” said Harrell. “Even though it’s a loss, I think it was our best game of the year. It’s a classic rising to the occasion against your rival. I think the girls played really hard. I hate using that phrase because it sounds like I’m diminishing all of the really good things that we did, but our defense had a heck of a game and they’ve had a great season.”