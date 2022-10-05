Reeths-Puffer played a tough game against Zeeland East in the first round of the O-K Green Conference tournament Tuesday night, but dropped a 4-3 decision.
The Rockets (5-7-4), seeded seventh in the tournament, gave up the first four goals of the game before making a furious comeback attempt in the second half. Conner Mammen scored twice in the comeback, and Liam Smith added a penalty-kick goal. Unfortunately, R-P fell one goal short of tying it up.
Each team had 14 shots on goal in the game.
The Rockets will next play Zeeland West on the road in a consolation game.