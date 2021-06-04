MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer was on the wrong end of a three-goal first half blitz by top seed Spring Lake in Thursday's district semifinal game, and the Rockets couldn't recover in a 4-1 loss.
The Lakers, who had tied R-P 2-2 in the regular season, caught fire for one barely seven-minute stretch early in the first half to grab a 3-0 lead that ended up being the difference in the game. Meah Bajt scored the Lakers' first two goals on tremendously placed shots to the corner of the net, and Eryn Bouwhuis added a penalty-kick goal a few minutes later after a foul in the box, a call the Rockets didn't like.
When that penalty shot went in, 22:53 still remained in the first half, but the Rockets (9-7-5) faced an uphill battle.
"We knew they could score," Rockets' coach Dillon McCarthy said. "We were banking on this game not being a 1-0 win on our end. That's a good team, well-coached. They showed up and they capitalized on their opportunities early on."
From there, the game was played fairly evenly, but the Rockets couldn't sustain a lot of offense. Spring Lake added a second PK goal in the second half after a Rocket foul prevented a breakaway scoring chance.
Sophomore Sophia Hekkema went on a one-woman attack late in the game, scoring a goal with 8:29 to go on a great individual effort and nearly putting another one in if not for a tremendous save by the Lakers' keeper, but it was too late to catch up.
Hekkema had 22 goals this season, McCarthy said, and her ability to be "a go-to scorer" will come in handy next year, when the Rockets return the bulk of their roster. He also credited the rest of the team with setting up those chances.
"You can have one person try to dribble and score, but it was the buildup that created those opportunities," McCarthy said. "We missed a few. The keeper had a hell of a save there at the end. It was more of a team effort."
The game was played aggressively, with more than a few collisions between Rockets and Lakers. Obviously Spring Lake got the benefit of the two penalty shots, although the visitors also were whistled for their share of fouls.
McCarthy said looking for balanced aggression is a key factor for any team. It's likely one that the Rockets will improve on with a full off-season to get better.
"A little discipline goes a long way, and finding the balance of when to be aggressive and when not to be is something this young group will have to build for next year," McCarthy said. "We'll miss the hell out of those five seniors...Kylie Kinnucan, McKenna Monette, Emma Dykema, Megan Kwolek and Savannah Parker. We'll miss them, but I also have 14 underclassmen on the sidelines. The future's bright for these girls and I'm extremely proud of them, despite the scoreboard."
One reason the future is bright is the Rockets, their coach said, truly love the game. It's not hard to motivate them to play hard and work hard, a trait that will serve them well in future seasons.
"Win, lose or tie, these girls come out every day and they have fun playing the game," McCarthy said. "I can't coach heart and effort, and when they love the game, and they show up every day as balls of energy and ready to get better, that makes my job so much easier and so much fun."