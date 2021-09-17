MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer played hard and played well Thursday against #2-ranked Holland, but couldn't come up with a win, falling 3-0 to the Dutch.
The visitors scored an early goal, but that was all the Rockets (6-4-1, 1-2-1 O-K Green) allowed until late in the game, when they abandoned caution and went all-out to try to score.
"Liam Smith had a handful of scoring chances and created great opportunities throughout the game," R-P coach Kody Harrell said. "Liam McHugh, Kyler Brainard, Darren Patterson, JT Fansler and Luke Callender were amazing for us on defense.
"Our boys battled really hard and had great hustle and effort throughout the game."
Keeper Gage Hopkins surpassed the 100-save mark for the season Thursday by making 19 saves. He is up to 103 for the year.