Reeths-Puffer routed Muskegon Thursday night in O-K Green Conference action, 11-0. The game was stopped at halftime due to the mercy rule.
The Rockets (8-3, 4-2 O-K Green) had six different players score goals in the win, led by Emma Martin, who had three. Sophia Corradin added two goals.
Sophia Hekkema had three assists, scored a goal and made the crossing pass that led to the Big Reds' own-goal which opened the scoring. Alyse Cox, Ava Klopp and Grace Goodell each scored once. Tessa Lamphere made one save for the shutout.