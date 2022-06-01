Reeths-Puffer couldn't slow down Spring Lake's Meah Bajt Tuesday evening, losing a 6-1 decision in district semifinal action in Spring Lake.
Last season's Division 2 runners-up dominated from the start, scoring four first-half goals. All six of their tallies came from Meah Bajt, who in the process set a Lakers' single-season school record for goals.
Sophia Hekkema had R-P's lone goal of the game in the second half. Hekkema's goal also was a record-setting one, as she tied her own Rockets' mark for single-season goals with her 22nd of the year.