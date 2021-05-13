MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer played to its fifth tie of the season Wednesday against Spring Lake, with each team scoring twice.
The Lakers forced the deadlock with an impressive goal off of a free kick with five minutes to play.
Sophia Hekkema led the Rockets (5-3-5), scoring both their goals. Brooke Bradley recorded an assist. R-P coach Dillon McCarthy credited Bradley, along with McKenna Monette, Taeah Rensberger and Emma Dykema, with good work in the midfield.
Tessa Lamphere played the game in net for R-P and made eight saves.