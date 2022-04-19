Reeths-Puffer dominated the second half Saturday and earned a 2-1 victory over Western Michigan Christian in non-league action.
The Rockets (4-1) conceded a goal in the final seconds of the first half after a hand-ball in the box gave the Warriors a penalty kick. However, the second half was all Rockets, with Jaymi Carmean and Emma Martin each getting on the board.
Carmean tied the game on a rebound shot after Sophia Hekkema's attempt banged off the post in Carmean's direction, and Martin's goal was also a rebound as she fielded her own shot after it deflected off a WMC defender. Martin then fired a shot off another Warrior and into the net.
R-P ended the game with a massive 33-6 edge in shots, including 16 shots on goal. Tessa Lamphere made five saves for the Rockets in the win.