MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer showed some toughness Thursday, erasing a two-goal deficit to post a 2-2 tie with Union in O-K Green Conference action.
Jaxon Carpenter scored twice for the Rockets (1-2-2, 1-2-1 O-K Green). His second goal was a penalty shot with just over six minutes to play.
R-P posted 20 shots on goal to the Red Hawks' nine.
"(The) Rockets were the better team tonight, with some amazing ball movement and putting together our philosophy of play," the program posted on its Facebook page.