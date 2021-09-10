MUSKEGON — The word 'explosive' doesn't get thrown around a lot in soccer, but there's no better word to describe the style of play Reeths-Puffer employs.
The Rockets have used that style to great effect all season, and it continued Thursday night with a 5-1 defeat of Zeeland West that put them in good position in the O-K Green Conference leading into a big week of matchups this week.
The R-P offense made scoring plays out of seemingly nothing on a consistent basis Thursday, especially in the first half, when it scored four goals, all in a 24-minute span, to build a 4-1 lead. Rockets' coach Kody Harrell described his team's style as "hungry", noting that the team has nine sophomores.
"I think the guys are really playing with a lot of excitement right now," Harrell said. "When you have a really young group that's getting a lot of attention like we are at the moment, one of two things are going to happen. You're going to get caught sleeping and get too full of yourselves, or you're going to keep absorbing it and want more, more, more. I think we have a really hungry group and they want more."
Sophomore Liam Smith, naturally, was at the center of most of the offense. He scored twice and had an assist in the game, moving his season total to 14 goals and three assists - meaning Smith has been directly involved in 17 of the team's 24 goals.
One particular goal showed off Smith's unique talents; he shook off a physical challenge from a Zeeland West defender, then found himself one-on-one with the goalie and used incredible footwork to fake the keeper out, leaving an easy goal.
"I put a lot of work in, and ever since I was little, my dad and my coaches have always pushed me with my footwork," Smith said. "Even though it's not the most fun thing to practice, it's definitely the most important thing to practice. I definitely feel different out there because of how much practice I put in with the foot skills."
That goal by Smith was the team's second; he assisted on the first, firing a terrific pass to Isaac Ritsema for an easy goal. Smith himself was the beneficiary of a similarly great pass - from Darren Patterson - in the second half to set up the team's final goal.
In between, Ashton Carpenter scored twice, both on great assists. One of those assists came from his brother Preston.
The team's fast-paced and aggressive style of play is possible mostly because the Rockets (6-1-2, 1-0-1 O-K Green) are deep and talented at the forward spots.
"We've got six wingers, those perimeter positions," Harrell said. "There's only two of them that play at a time and we have six of them. We're able to have a good amount of endurance with our pace, because I have three guys on each side that I can just rotate, rotate, rotate. That helps. It's one of those groups where you can train speed, work on your form and stuff, but it's not something I can tactically coach. I think it's just a group that, we want to be very possession-focused but we want to use our speed too."
The Rockets didn't want for motivation in this one, having won a narrow 2-1 decision over the Dux earlier this season at a Byron Center tournament, with a missed penalty kick the difference.
"It was easy for us to say, 'Hey, it's about a mindset...I need you to act like that was a loss, because a bounce here or a bounce there (and it could've been),'" Harrell said.
Once the game was done and the win was celebrated, the Rockets could be heard discussing an upcoming battle against Holland. The Dutch are ranked #2 in the state - Reeths-Puffer is #12 - and have been the bane of R-P's (and many other teams') existence in recent years.
That game is Thursday, but R-P has two other games in front of it first - a matchup with Spring Lake and a rivalry showdown with Mona Shores.
"We can't look too far," Harrell said. "As tough as our schedule is, this is probably the meat of it, which sounds crazy, because it's a tough schedule and we've already played very good teams.
"Something we talk about is that we haven't won a conference title since, I want to say since 2003...It's not to disrespect a Spring Lake or a Shores, who are between us and Holland. It's more respect for Holland. That's a team we know we'll have to get a result against if we're going to be conference champs."