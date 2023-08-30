Reeths-Puffer delivered a clear message to the rest of the O-K Green Conference Tuesday night at Mona Shores: The Rockets are the new favorites.
They did it with a dominating 4-0 win over their rivals in the league opener, the first time in six years R-P has won the matchup. It was also the Rockets' fifth consecutive shutout and their sixth of the season, highlighting the impressive work of four-year varsity keeper Gage Hopkins.
R-P (6-1, 1-0 O-K Green) recorded 11 shots on goal to two for the Sailors, and Nick Clemens delivered a pair of goals to lead the Rocket attack. Liam Smith and Kyler Brainard each got on the board as well.