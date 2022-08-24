MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer played a solid game against a good opponent Tuesday night when Hudsonville came to town, but the Rockets couldn't finish, allowing a late goal and settling for a 4-4 tie.
Seth Van Ess fired in the tying goal with 2:25 to play after shaking the Rockets' defense and beating keeper Gage Hopkins to his left. That spoiled Liam Smith's apparent game-winner eight minutes prior, a supreme individual effort that saw him maneuver through a few Eagles in the box before a great cross-field shot past the keeper that made it 4-3.
R-P (1-0-1) never trailed in the game and held a 3-1 advantage at one point after Aiden McCollum and Carson Cooper both scored rebound goals within two minutes of each other in the first half.
At that point, coach Kody Harrell felt, if R-P had been playing a local rival or a program it had recent history with, the Rockets would've kept flying around and added to the lead. However, Hudsonville, a good program, is not one R-P plays much, and Harrell felt the Rockets settled in to the game more than they should have.
"It was challenging, I'll admit, to get the boys excited to play today," Harrell said. "It sounds like an excuse and it's a sorry one, but if that's another team, North Muskegon, Spring Lake, Fruitport, WMC, I think we (score more goals) off effort alone."
R-P certainly looked like a team fired up early on, when Isaac Ritsema sparked one of the quickest goals you'll ever see off the kickoff. Hudsonville kicked off, but Ritsema burst through a gap, swiped the ball and played it forward to junior star Liam Smith. Smith then fired the ball in 10 seconds into the game.
The early contributions from Ritsema, McCollum and Cooper were exciting to see for a R-P team that usually revolves, and for good reason, around Smith. Developing secondary offensive weapons can take some pressure off him and make the Rockets better. Harrell was particularly pleased with the nature of McCollum and Cooper's first-half goals, both hustle plays.
"Both goals were rebounds, so that shows me they're being engaged off the ball and getting themselves involved," Harrell said. "They're just hustling. I'm not just happy they scored to show we have other people who can contribute, but it was the way those two scored."
Hudsonville, though, got back within one before halftime when Aiden Burns fired a long line drive from close to midfield that just kept sailing over Hopkins and into the net. The Eagles tied the score on a penalty kick when R-P was whistled for a foul in the box, a play that frustrated the Rocket coaches because they felt it was sloppy defense. Similarly sloppy defense, in their view, led to the final equalizer.
"It's stabbing at the ball, giving a PK, getting beat down the line, just some disciplinary stuff," Harrell said. "We just have to clean it up, especially if we're going to make a district run."
R-P did play a bit shorthanded in the second half as Connor Mammen exited with 30 minutes to go with back spasms and did not return. Harrell credited Taylor Boone with great work in relief of Mammen, but when he started to tire late in the game the Rockets tried some other combinations that didn't work as well.
"As much as I don't want to make it all about Liam on offense, I don't want to make it all about one guy on defense, but not having him in definitely exploited some gaps," Harrell said of Mammen.
R-P returns to action Friday at North Muskegon in one of those local games that Harrell thinks will do better at drawing his team's full attention.
"I think that's the moral of the story, is to not let up," Harrell said. "Stay hungry. This is high school. They think 18 games is a lot, but in the grand scheme of things, it's not a lot."