BYRON CENTER — Reeths-Puffer went 1-1 Saturday at the season-opening Byron Center Back to School Cup, with both games decided by one goal. The Rockets lost 1-0 to Forest Hills Eastern and defeated Zeeland West 2-1.
Jackson Larson and Isaac Ritsema scored the R-P goals in the win, with Liam Smith assisting each goal.
"A lot of promising stuff from the boys today," Rockets' coach Kody Harrell said. "Several scoring chances during both games, great passing and team buildup all over the field. R-P played hard in tough conditions."